Moore Capital Management LP Makes New Investment in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Moore Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 51,074 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,163,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Leigh Baldwin & CO. LLC acquired a new position in shares of AT&T in the fourth quarter worth about $565,000. Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of AT&T in the fourth quarter worth about $275,000. Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of AT&T in the fourth quarter worth about $9,783,000. Investor s Fiduciary Advisor Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of AT&T in the fourth quarter worth about $497,000. Finally, J. Goldman & Co LP acquired a new position in shares of AT&T in the fourth quarter worth about $13,464,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on T shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on AT&T from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on AT&T from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $31.00 price objective (up from $30.00) on shares of AT&T in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Argus raised AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on AT&T from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $28.71.

AT&T Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE T opened at $27.01 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.80. The company has a market cap of $194.37 billion, a PE ratio of 18.13, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.42. AT&T Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.11 and a 12-month high of $29.03.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The technology company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $30.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.39 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.97% and a net margin of 8.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 2.14 EPS for the current year.

AT&T Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 10th were given a $0.2775 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 10th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.11%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.10%.

AT&T Profile

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications and technology services. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless, wireline telecom, and broadband services to businesses and consumers located in the US and businesses globally.

