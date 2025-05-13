Laird Norton Wetherby Wealth Management LLC Sells 991 Shares of CRH plc (NYSE:CRH)

Laird Norton Wetherby Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in shares of CRH plc (NYSE:CRH – Free Report) by 3.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,584 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 991 shares during the period. Laird Norton Wetherby Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in CRH were worth $2,367,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Heck Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of CRH during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its stake in CRH by 214.3% in the 4th quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 352 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC bought a new position in CRH in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC bought a new position in CRH in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators lifted its stake in CRH by 87.7% in the 4th quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 505 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.50% of the company’s stock.

CRH Stock Up 4.4%

CRH opened at $98.77 on Tuesday. CRH plc has a twelve month low of $71.18 and a twelve month high of $110.97. The company has a fifty day moving average of $91.35 and a 200-day moving average of $96.24. The stock has a market cap of $66.73 billion, a PE ratio of 19.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.33.

CRH Dividend Announcement

CRH ( NYSE:CRH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 5th. The construction company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.06). CRH had a return on equity of 16.35% and a net margin of 9.86%. The firm had revenue of $6.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.77 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that CRH plc will post 5.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 23rd will be issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 23rd. CRH’s payout ratio is 23.52%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on CRH shares. StockNews.com raised shares of CRH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of CRH in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of CRH from $118.00 to $114.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of CRH in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $114.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a $120.00 price objective on shares of CRH in a research note on Friday, February 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.36.

CRH Company Profile

CRH plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides building materials solutions in Ireland and internationally. It operates through four segments: Americas Materials Solutions, Americas Building Solutions, Europe Materials Solutions, and Europe Building Solutions. The company provides solutions for the construction and maintenance of public infrastructure and commercial and residential buildings; and produces and sells aggregates, cement, readymixed concrete, and asphalt, as well as provides paving and construction services.

