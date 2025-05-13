Measured Risk Portfolios Inc. Takes $2.23 Million Position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Measured Risk Portfolios Inc. purchased a new position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 17,713 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,234,000. United Parcel Service makes up about 2.3% of Measured Risk Portfolios Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pacific Sage Partners LLC grew its position in United Parcel Service by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Pacific Sage Partners LLC now owns 1,677 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC increased its holdings in United Parcel Service by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 558 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Gleason Group Inc. increased its holdings in United Parcel Service by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 6,660 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $840,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Altus Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in United Parcel Service by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Altus Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,022 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Empirical Asset Management LLC now owns 12,036 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,518,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. 60.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

UPS has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Friday, March 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $119.00 target price on the stock. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 7th. Finally, Wolfe Research decreased their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $133.00 to $113.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $120.87.

NYSE:UPS opened at $101.16 on Tuesday. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a twelve month low of $90.55 and a twelve month high of $153.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The company has a 50-day moving average of $103.92 and a 200-day moving average of $118.45. The firm has a market cap of $86.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.23.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The transportation company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $21.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.25 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 6.35% and a return on equity of 39.13%. The firm’s revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.43 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 5th. Investors of record on Monday, May 19th will be given a $1.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 19th. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.48%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 95.63%.

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

