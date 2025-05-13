NetMind Token One Day Trading Volume Tops $3.16 Million (NMT)

NetMind Token (NMT) traded down 6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on May 13th. NetMind Token has a total market cap of $51.41 million and approximately $3.16 million worth of NetMind Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, NetMind Token has traded up 4.3% against the U.S. dollar. One NetMind Token token can currently be purchased for $1.08 or 0.00001037 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $103,562.38 or 0.99830726 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $102,740.91 or 0.99038850 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About NetMind Token

NetMind Token launched on April 15th, 2023. NetMind Token’s total supply is 144,080,375 tokens and its circulating supply is 47,802,150 tokens. NetMind Token’s official website is power.netmind.ai. NetMind Token’s official message board is netmind.ai/blog. NetMind Token’s official Twitter account is @netmindai.

NetMind Token Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NetMind Token (NMT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. NetMind Token has a current supply of 144,080,375.2 with 33,450,208 in circulation. The last known price of NetMind Token is 1.10846772 USD and is up 5.93 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 89 active market(s) with $6,752,255.29 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://power.netmind.ai.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NetMind Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NetMind Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NetMind Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

