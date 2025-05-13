UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Shares Bought by NDVR Inc.

NDVR Inc. lifted its position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 5.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 681 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 37 shares during the quarter. NDVR Inc.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $344,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP raised its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 902 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $456,000 after buying an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 2,578 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,304,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 575 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,247 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $2,654,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Finally, 44 Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,309 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $662,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.86% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on UNH shares. Truist Financial cut their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $660.00 to $580.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Argus lowered UnitedHealth Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 21st. KeyCorp dropped their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $650.00 to $575.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $664.00 to $563.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $640.00 to $510.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $596.86.

UnitedHealth Group Stock Performance

Shares of UNH stock opened at $378.42 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $343.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.41, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.56. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $486.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $520.74. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $347.04 and a fifty-two week high of $630.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 17th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $7.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.29 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $109.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.56 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 26.69% and a net margin of 3.60%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $6.91 EPS. Analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 29.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UnitedHealth Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $2.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 10th. This represents a $8.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.18%.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

