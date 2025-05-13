Aura Minerals Inc. (TSE:ORA) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.40

Aura Minerals Inc. (TSE:ORA – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 13th, TickerTech Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.40 per share on Tuesday, May 20th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 13th. This is a 60.0% increase from Aura Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25.
Aura Minerals Price Performance
Shares of Aura Minerals stock traded up C$0.51 during trading on Tuesday, reaching C$25.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,587 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,664. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$25.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$21.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 147.80. Aura Minerals has a one year low of C$10.70 and a one year high of C$29.24. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.28 and a beta of 0.59.
Aura Minerals Company Profile
