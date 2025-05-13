Aura Minerals Inc. (TSE:ORA) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.40

Aura Minerals Inc. (TSE:ORA – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 13th, TickerTech Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.40 per share on Tuesday, May 20th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 13th. This is a 60.0% increase from Aura Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25.

Shares of Aura Minerals stock traded up C$0.51 during trading on Tuesday, reaching C$25.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,587 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,664. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$25.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$21.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 147.80. Aura Minerals has a one year low of C$10.70 and a one year high of C$29.24. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.28 and a beta of 0.59.

Aura Minerals Inc, a gold and copper production company, focuses on the development and operation of gold and base metal projects in the Americas. It operates through Minosa Mine, Apoena Mines, The Aranzazu Mine, Corporate, Almas, and Projects segments. The company primarily explores for gold and copper in Brazil, Mexico, and Honduras.

