Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS) Given New $3.00 Price Target at Mizuho

Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS – Get Free Report) had its price objective cut by stock analysts at Mizuho from $4.00 to $3.00 in a report released on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock. Mizuho’s price target points to a potential upside of 49.63% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Kosmos Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Kosmos Energy from $4.00 to $3.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Benchmark downgraded Kosmos Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.02.

KOS traded up $0.10 on Tuesday, hitting $2.01. 1,283,635 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,325,414. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25. Kosmos Energy has a one year low of $1.39 and a one year high of $6.33. The firm has a market cap of $958.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.56, a P/E/G ratio of 5.24 and a beta of 1.46.

Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.07). Kosmos Energy had a return on equity of 31.08% and a net margin of 12.21%. The business had revenue of $290.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $338.23 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Kosmos Energy will post 0.42 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Kosmos Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Disciplined Investors L.L.C. acquired a new position in Kosmos Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Sapient Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kosmos Energy during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kosmos Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Kosmos Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. 95.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kosmos Energy Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas along the Atlantic Margins in the United States. The company’s primary assets include production projects located in offshore Ghana, Equatorial Guinea, and the U.S. Gulf of Mexico, as well as gas projects located in offshore Mauritania and Senegal.

