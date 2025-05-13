The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust (NYSE:GDV) to Issue $0.14 Dividend

The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust (NYSE:GDV – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, May 13th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.14 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, May 22nd. This represents a yield of 6.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 15th.

The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 6.0% per year over the last three years.

The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust Price Performance

Shares of GDV stock traded up $0.22 on Tuesday, hitting $24.63. 16,467 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 153,268. The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust has a 12 month low of $20.10 and a 12 month high of $25.67. The company has a 50 day moving average of $23.40 and a 200 day moving average of $24.29.

The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust Company Profile

The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of companies.

