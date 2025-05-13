Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China, Ltd. Announces Dividend of $1.62 (OTCMKTS:PIAIF)

Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PIAIF – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, May 13th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of 1.62 per share on Monday, June 30th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 15th.
Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China Stock Up 1.1%
Shares of PIAIF traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $6.25. 106 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,469. Ping An Insurance has a twelve month low of $4.05 and a twelve month high of $7.82. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.86.
Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China Company Profile
