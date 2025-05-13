Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China, Ltd. Announces Dividend of $1.62 (OTCMKTS:PIAIF)

Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PIAIF – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, May 13th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of 1.62 per share on Monday, June 30th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 15th.

Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China Stock Up 1.1%

Shares of PIAIF traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $6.25. 106 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,469. Ping An Insurance has a twelve month low of $4.05 and a twelve month high of $7.82. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.86.

Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China Company Profile

Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China, Ltd. provides financial products and services for insurance, banking, asset management, and technology businesses in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through Life and Health Insurance; Property and Casualty Insurance; Banking; Asset Management; and Technology segments.

