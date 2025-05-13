CompoSecure (NASDAQ:CMPO) Receives “Buy” Rating from Needham & Company LLC

CompoSecure (NASDAQ:CMPO – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a research note issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 21.18% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on CMPO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of CompoSecure from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Lake Street Capital reduced their price target on shares of CompoSecure from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.19.

NASDAQ:CMPO traded up $0.49 on Tuesday, hitting $12.38. 95,289 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 827,866. The stock has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of -28.17, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.88 and a 200-day moving average of $13.78. CompoSecure has a fifty-two week low of $5.98 and a fifty-two week high of $17.71.

CompoSecure (NASDAQ:CMPO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 12th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.06. CompoSecure had a negative return on equity of 14.87% and a negative net margin of 5.63%. The business had revenue of $103.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.22 million. As a group, analysts predict that CompoSecure will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CRO Amanda Mandy Gourbault sold 9,622 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.09, for a total transaction of $154,817.98. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 821,782 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,222,472.38. This trade represents a 1.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Resolute Compo Holdings Llc bought 221,186 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.01 per share, with a total value of $3,320,001.86. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 221,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,320,001.86. This represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 704,421 shares of company stock valued at $10,929,922 and sold 34,340 shares valued at $430,701. 74.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in CompoSecure by 1,524.4% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,622 shares during the last quarter. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in CompoSecure during the first quarter worth about $43,000. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new position in shares of CompoSecure in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of CompoSecure by 76.3% in the fourth quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 9,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 4,039 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in CompoSecure during the 4th quarter valued at $156,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.56% of the company’s stock.

CompoSecure, Inc manufactures and designs metal, composite, and proprietary financial transaction cards in the United States and internationally. Its primary metal form factors include embedded, metal veneer lite, metal veneer, and full metal products. The company also offers Arculus Cold Storage Wallet, a three-factor authentication solution, which supports specific digital assets, including Bitcoin, Ethereum, non-fungible tokens and others.

