Seadrill’s (SDRL) Buy Rating Reiterated at BWS Financial

Seadrill (NYSE:SDRL – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by stock analysts at BWS Financial in a research report issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $80.00 target price on the oil and gas company’s stock. BWS Financial’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 222.13% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on SDRL. BTIG Research set a $28.00 target price on Seadrill in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Seadrill from $46.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.20.

Seadrill Stock Performance

SDRL traded up $0.32 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $24.84. The stock had a trading volume of 28,333 shares, compared to its average volume of 962,032. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $22.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.76. The firm has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 2.53. Seadrill has a one year low of $17.74 and a one year high of $56.46.

Seadrill (NYSE:SDRL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 12th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.48). The company had revenue of $335.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $325.69 million. Seadrill had a net margin of 27.79% and a return on equity of 7.24%. As a group, research analysts predict that Seadrill will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Seadrill

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BNP Paribas Financial Markets bought a new stake in shares of Seadrill in the fourth quarter worth $66,400,000. Third Point LLC bought a new stake in shares of Seadrill in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,903,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Seadrill in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,104,000. Goehring & Rozencwajg Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Seadrill by 151.9% during the first quarter. Goehring & Rozencwajg Associates LLC now owns 1,200,201 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $30,149,000 after acquiring an additional 723,827 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Seadrill by 100.9% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,320,640 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $51,413,000 after acquiring an additional 663,362 shares during the last quarter. 95.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Seadrill Company Profile

Seadrill Ltd. engages in the provision of offshore drilling services to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following segments: Floaters, Jack-up rigs, and Other. The Floaters segment encompasses drilling, completion, and maintenance of offshore exploration and production wells. the Jack-up Rigs segment includes drilling contracts relate to jack-up rigs for operations in harsh and benign environments in shallow water.

