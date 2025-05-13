Principal Real Estate Income Fund Plans Dividend of $0.11 (NYSE:PGZ)

Principal Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:PGZ – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, May 13th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 16th will be given a dividend of 0.105 per share on Friday, May 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 12.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 15th.

Principal Real Estate Income Fund has increased its dividend payment by an average of 6.7% annually over the last three years.

Principal Real Estate Income Fund Stock Up 0.2%

Shares of PGZ stock traded up $0.02 on Tuesday, reaching $10.33. The stock had a trading volume of 2,950 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,443. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.34. Principal Real Estate Income Fund has a 12 month low of $9.24 and a 12 month high of $11.31.

About Principal Real Estate Income Fund

Principal Real Estate Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by ALPS Advisers, Inc It is co-managed by Principal Real Estate Investors, LLC. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in commercial mortgage backed securities, real estate investment trusts and REIT-like entities.

