OCONNOR A Distinct Business Unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC Has $11.33 Million Stock Position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

OCONNOR A Distinct Business Unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 577.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 33,896 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,896 shares during the period. OCONNOR A Distinct Business Unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $11,332,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Salesforce by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,447 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $818,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. Czech National Bank boosted its holdings in Salesforce by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 207,280 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $69,300,000 after purchasing an additional 9,885 shares during the period. Aprio Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Salesforce by 35.7% in the 4th quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,945 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,319,000 after purchasing an additional 1,038 shares during the period. Crescent Sterling Ltd. boosted its holdings in Salesforce by 86.8% in the 4th quarter. Crescent Sterling Ltd. now owns 1,719 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $575,000 after purchasing an additional 799 shares during the period. Finally, Winthrop Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,950 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $652,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. 80.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 6,221 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.18, for a total value of $2,041,607.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 46,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,342,415. This trade represents a 11.74% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Miguel Milano sold 458 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.97, for a total transaction of $141,050.26. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,805,936.08. This trade represents a 7.24% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 45,830 shares of company stock worth $12,907,361 in the last three months. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CRM shares. Macquarie reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $320.00 price objective on shares of Salesforce in a report on Thursday, March 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $415.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. DA Davidson restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Salesforce from $430.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Loop Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $330.00 to $300.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and five have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Salesforce has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $350.56.

Salesforce Stock Up 4.8%

CRM opened at $288.62 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Salesforce, Inc. has a 1-year low of $212.00 and a 1-year high of $369.00. The company has a market capitalization of $277.48 billion, a PE ratio of 47.47, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.42. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $267.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $307.35.

Salesforce Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 10th were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. This is an increase from Salesforce’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 10th. Salesforce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.10%.

Salesforce Profile

(Free Report)

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

