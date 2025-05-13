PageGroup plc (LON:PAGE) Plans Dividend Increase – GBX 11.75 Per Share

PageGroup plc (LON:PAGE – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, March 6th, DividendData.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of GBX 11.75 ($0.15) per share on Monday, June 23rd. This represents a yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 15th. This is a 119.2% increase from PageGroup’s previous dividend of $5.36. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

PageGroup Stock Performance

Shares of LON PAGE traded up GBX 6 ($0.08) during trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 287.60 ($3.79). 111,240 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,518,155. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 287.02 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 321.44. The stock has a market capitalization of £901.20 million, a P/E ratio of 17.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.35, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.77. PageGroup has a 52-week low of GBX 239 ($3.15) and a 52-week high of GBX 490.38 ($6.46).

PageGroup (LON:PAGE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 6th. The company reported GBX 9.10 ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter. PageGroup had a return on equity of 17.47% and a net margin of 2.71%. Analysts forecast that PageGroup will post 23.5923567 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

PageGroup Company Profile

In other news, insider Nick Kirk sold 29,749 shares of PageGroup stock in a transaction on Monday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 336 ($4.43), for a total value of £99,956.64 ($131,695.18). Company insiders own 5.42% of the company’s stock.

PageGroup Changes Lives…

That’s our PageGroup Purpose, delivered by c. 8,500 people in 37 countries, with a gross profit of over £1,076.3mm in 2022. Our four core PageGroup brands are supported by specialised recruitment teams operating across 25 disciplines.

As a FTSE 250 company, a lot has changed since we were set up in 1976 and the Group continues to grow and evolve.

