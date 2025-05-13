PageGroup plc (LON:PAGE) Plans Dividend Increase – GBX 11.75 Per Share

PageGroup plc (LON:PAGEGet Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, March 6th, DividendData.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of GBX 11.75 ($0.15) per share on Monday, June 23rd. This represents a yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 15th. This is a 119.2% increase from PageGroup’s previous dividend of $5.36. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of LON PAGE traded up GBX 6 ($0.08) during trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 287.60 ($3.79). 111,240 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,518,155. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 287.02 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 321.44. The stock has a market capitalization of £901.20 million, a P/E ratio of 17.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.35, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.77. PageGroup has a 52-week low of GBX 239 ($3.15) and a 52-week high of GBX 490.38 ($6.46).

PageGroup (LON:PAGEGet Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 6th. The company reported GBX 9.10 ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter. PageGroup had a return on equity of 17.47% and a net margin of 2.71%. Analysts forecast that PageGroup will post 23.5923567 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Nick Kirk sold 29,749 shares of PageGroup stock in a transaction on Monday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 336 ($4.43), for a total value of £99,956.64 ($131,695.18). Company insiders own 5.42% of the company’s stock.

PageGroup Changes Lives…

That’s our PageGroup Purpose, delivered by c. 8,500 people in 37 countries, with a gross profit of over £1,076.3mm in 2022. Our four core  PageGroup brands are supported by specialised recruitment teams operating across 25 disciplines.

As a FTSE 250 company, a lot has changed since we were set up in 1976 and the Group continues to grow and evolve.

