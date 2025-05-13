Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) Announces $0.27 Jun 25 Dividend

Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Free Report) announced a jun 25 dividend on Monday, May 12th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.2685 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, June 13th.

Realty Income has decreased its dividend by an average of 3.6% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Realty Income has a dividend payout ratio of 213.2% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect Realty Income to earn $4.32 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.22 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 74.5%.

Shares of NYSE O traded down $0.86 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $55.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 597,770 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,184,359. Realty Income has a fifty-two week low of $50.71 and a fifty-two week high of $64.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.46, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.78.

Realty Income ( NYSE:O Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. Realty Income had a net margin of 17.57% and a return on equity of 2.35%. Realty Income’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.03 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Realty Income will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Realty Income stock. Bison Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 10,693 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $571,000. 70.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Realty Income from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday. BNP Paribas cut Realty Income from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $61.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Mizuho upped their target price on Realty Income from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Realty Income from $64.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Realty Income from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.85.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust (“REIT”), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 15,450 real estate properties (including properties acquired in the Spirit merger in January 2024) primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

