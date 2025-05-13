Top Fitness Stocks To Add to Your Watchlist – May 12th

Apple, PDD, and Lululemon Athletica are the three Fitness stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Fitness stocks are shares of publicly traded companies operating in the health and wellness sector—this includes gym chains, manufacturers of exercise equipment and wearable trackers, and producers of sports nutrition products. By investing in fitness stocks, investors aim to capitalize on rising consumer demand for exercise, health monitoring and active-lifestyle services. The performance of these stocks often reflects broader trends in wellness, technological innovation and economic conditions. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Fitness stocks within the last several days.

Apple (AAPL)

Apple Inc. designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

Apple stock traded up $12.52 during trading on Monday, reaching $210.79. The company had a trading volume of 63,168,929 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,123,122. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $208.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $227.33. Apple has a 12-month low of $169.21 and a 12-month high of $260.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.15 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.46, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.27.

PDD (PDD)

PDD Holdings Inc., a multinational commerce group, owns and operates a portfolio of businesses. It operates Pinduoduo, an e-commerce platform that offers products in various categories, including agricultural produce, apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverage, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care, sports and fitness items and auto accessories; and Temu, an online marketplace.

Shares of PDD stock traded up $6.73 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $116.38. The stock had a trading volume of 15,653,535 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,182,207. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $109.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $109.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $160.12 billion, a PE ratio of 11.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 2.15. PDD has a twelve month low of $87.11 and a twelve month high of $164.69.

Lululemon Athletica (LULU)

Lululemon Athletica Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities.

Shares of Lululemon Athletica stock traded up $24.43 on Monday, hitting $304.20. 2,523,358 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,231,445. Lululemon Athletica has a 12-month low of $226.01 and a 12-month high of $423.32. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $288.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $337.74. The company has a market cap of $36.70 billion, a PE ratio of 21.96, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.30.

