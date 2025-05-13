Lazard Asset Management LLC Purchases 23,198 Shares of Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU)

Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,190,218 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,198 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in NU were worth $43,410,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NU. Barclays PLC grew its position in NU by 55.7% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,005,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,718,000 after acquiring an additional 359,733 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in NU by 315.8% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,153,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,745,000 after acquiring an additional 876,039 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its position in NU by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 69,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $716,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Matrix Trust Co bought a new position in NU during the 4th quarter worth approximately $143,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in NU by 85.8% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 42,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,000 after acquiring an additional 19,675 shares during the last quarter. 84.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NU Stock Performance

NYSE NU opened at $12.92 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $62.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $11.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.08. Nu Holdings Ltd. has a twelve month low of $9.01 and a twelve month high of $16.15.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NU ( NYSE:NU Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12. The company had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.17 billion. NU had a return on equity of 30.99% and a net margin of 17.12%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Nu Holdings Ltd. will post 0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NU has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded NU from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. UBS Group cut their price objective on NU from $15.50 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on NU from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $15.47.

NU Company Profile

(Free Report)

Nu Holdings Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of digital banking services. The company was founded by David Vélez Osorno, Cristina Helena Zingaretti Junqueira, and Adam Edward Wible on February 26, 2016 and is headquartered in George Town, Cayman Islands.

