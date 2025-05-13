Perceptive Capital Solutions (NASDAQ:PCSC) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Perceptive Capital Solutions (NASDAQ:PCSC – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, Zacks reports.

Perceptive Capital Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PCSC traded up $0.15 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.47. Perceptive Capital Solutions has a 1 year low of $10.02 and a 1 year high of $10.49. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.23.

Get Perceptive Capital Solutions alerts:

Perceptive Capital Solutions Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

See Also

Perceptive Capital Solutions Corp is a blank check company. It formed for the purpose of entering into a combination with one or more businesses or entities. Perceptive Capital Solutions Corp is based in NEW YORK.

Receive News & Ratings for Perceptive Capital Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perceptive Capital Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.