Large Cap Stocks To Watch Now – May 10th

Tesla, NVIDIA, Invesco QQQ, Palantir Technologies, and Apple are the five Large Cap stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Large-cap stocks are shares of companies whose total market value typically exceeds $10 billion, making them some of the largest and most established firms listed on public exchanges. Because of their size and financial stability, large-caps generally offer greater liquidity, lower volatility, and often pay regular dividends, making them core holdings for investors seeking steady growth. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Large Cap stocks within the last several days.

Tesla (TSLA)

Tesla, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Shares of Tesla stock traded up $13.23 during trading on Friday, hitting $298.05. 132,028,653 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 96,148,356. The stock has a market cap of $960.01 billion, a PE ratio of 146.10, a P/E/G ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 2.43. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $258.65 and its 200 day moving average is $326.64. Tesla has a 12 month low of $167.41 and a 12 month high of $488.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.02.

NVIDIA (NVDA)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

NVIDIA stock traded down $0.72 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $116.65. 132,620,250 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 296,482,821. The company has a quick ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 4.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. NVIDIA has a one year low of $86.62 and a one year high of $195.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $110.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $127.37. The company has a market cap of $2.85 trillion, a PE ratio of 45.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 2.11.

Invesco QQQ (QQQ)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Shares of NASDAQ QQQ traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $488.05. 27,675,907 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 36,475,758. The company has a market cap of $305.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.58 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $467.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $499.24. Invesco QQQ has a 52 week low of $402.39 and a 52 week high of $540.81.

Palantir Technologies (PLTR)

Palantir Technologies, Inc. engages in the business of building and deploying software platforms that serve as the central operating systems for its customers. It operates under the Commercial and Government segments. The Commercial segment focuses on customers working in non-government industries. The Government segment is involved in providing services to customers that are the United States government and non-United States government agencies.

NASDAQ:PLTR traded down $1.79 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $117.36. 80,786,187 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 75,877,287. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $94.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.99. Palantir Technologies has a one year low of $20.50 and a one year high of $125.41. The company has a market capitalization of $275.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 617.72, a P/E/G ratio of 10.84 and a beta of 2.68.

Apple (AAPL)

Apple Inc. designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

NASDAQ AAPL traded up $1.04 on Friday, reaching $198.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 36,406,804 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,072,498. Apple has a twelve month low of $169.21 and a twelve month high of $260.10. The stock has a market cap of $2.98 trillion, a PE ratio of 31.51, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $208.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $227.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.92.

