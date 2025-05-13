58 Shares in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Bought by Measured Risk Portfolios Inc.

Measured Risk Portfolios Inc. bought a new position in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 58 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Mastercard in the 4th quarter worth $63,000. Morse Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in Mastercard by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc now owns 9,877 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,201,000 after buying an additional 788 shares during the last quarter. Napa Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard in the 4th quarter worth approximately $985,000. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its position in shares of Mastercard by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 114,138 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $60,101,000 after acquiring an additional 1,647 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MJP Associates Inc. ADV increased its stake in Mastercard by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV now owns 2,056 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,083,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.28% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on MA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Mastercard from $590.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $550.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Mastercard from $572.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn downgraded Mastercard from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $606.25.

In other news, CEO Michael Miebach sold 15,775 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $550.16, for a total transaction of $8,678,774.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 84,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,692,629.36. The trade was a 15.67% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Sandra A. Arkell sold 150 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $580.00, for a total transaction of $87,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,887,900. The trade was a 4.41% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 23,207 shares of company stock worth $12,664,529. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Mastercard stock opened at $578.33 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52-week low of $428.86 and a 52-week high of $582.23. The company has a fifty day moving average of $532.56 and a 200-day moving average of $533.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $527.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.06.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The credit services provider reported $3.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.57 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $7.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.12 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 45.71% and a return on equity of 188.47%. The business’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.31 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 15.91 EPS for the current year.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

