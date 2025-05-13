ZyVersa Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ZVSA) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

ZyVersa Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ZVSA – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.73) earnings per share for the quarter, Zacks reports.

ZyVersa Therapeutics Trading Down 7.0%

ZVSA traded down $0.04 on Tuesday, hitting $0.50. 58,395 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,902,614. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.09. ZyVersa Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.47 and a 12 month high of $6.30.

ZyVersa Therapeutics Company Profile

ZyVersa Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes products for the treatment of renal and inflammatory diseases. The company develops drug development platforms, including Cholesterol Efflux Mediator VAR 200, an injectable drug, which is in Phase 2a clinical trial to the treatment of renal indications, such as focal segmental glomerulosclerosis, alport syndrome, and diabetic kidney diseases; and Inflammasome ASC Inhibitor IC 100, a humanized monoclonal antibody that is in preclinical stage for treatment of inflammatory diseases comprising acute respiratory syndrome, multiple sclerosis, IgA neuropathy, pancreatic cancer, Parkinson's and Huntington's disease, atherosclerosis, Alzheimer's disease, and obesity.

