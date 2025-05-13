Sionna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SION) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.17 EPS

Sionna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SION – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.17), Zacks reports.

Sionna Therapeutics Price Performance

NASDAQ:SION traded down $0.47 on Tuesday, hitting $12.43. 779 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 191,617. Sionna Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $7.26 and a 1 year high of $25.19. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.18.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Sionna Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Sionna Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Sionna Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company.

Sionna Therapeutics Company Profile

We are a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company on a mission to revolutionize the current treatment paradigm for cystic fibrosis (“CF”) patients by developing novel medicines that normalize the function of the cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator (“CFTR”) protein to deliver clinically meaningful benefit to CF patients.

