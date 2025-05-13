Brokerages Set Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) PT at $29.17

Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $29.17.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PFE. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group raised their price objective on Pfizer from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res raised Pfizer to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 10th.

Shares of NYSE:PFE opened at $23.09 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $131.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $23.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.48. Pfizer has a 52-week low of $20.92 and a 52-week high of $31.54.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $13.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.43 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 19.47% and a net margin of 12.62%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.82 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Pfizer will post 2.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 9th. Pfizer’s payout ratio is currently 124.64%.

In related news, Director Ronald E. Blaylock bought 19,457 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $25.65 per share, for a total transaction of $499,072.05. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 27,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $710,684.55. This trade represents a 235.84% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Pfizer during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Rialto Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Pfizer in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Clarity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Gould Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Pfizer by 97.2% during the 4th quarter. Gould Capital LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Pfizer in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. 68.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

