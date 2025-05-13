Millennium Management LLC Acquires 1,399,781 Shares of Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG)

Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG – Free Report) by 23.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,247,633 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,399,781 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned about 4.56% of Janus Henderson Group worth $308,242,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UMB Bank n.a. increased its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 56.5% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the period. Richardson Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Janus Henderson Group by 89.4% in the fourth quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in Janus Henderson Group by 33.9% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in Janus Henderson Group by 825.2% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Janus Henderson Group by 48.7% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 613 shares during the last quarter. 87.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

JHG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Janus Henderson Group from $47.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Janus Henderson Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $53.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. StockNews.com lowered Janus Henderson Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 25th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Janus Henderson Group from $46.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Janus Henderson Group from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.78.

Janus Henderson Group Stock Performance

Shares of JHG opened at $38.35 on Tuesday. Janus Henderson Group plc has a one year low of $28.26 and a one year high of $46.68. The company has a market cap of $6.04 billion, a PE ratio of 14.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.46. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $34.44 and a 200-day moving average of $40.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 3.08 and a quick ratio of 2.08.

Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $621.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $623.56 million. Janus Henderson Group had a return on equity of 12.18% and a net margin of 16.38%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Janus Henderson Group plc will post 3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Janus Henderson Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 29th. Investors of record on Monday, May 12th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 12th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.17%. This is an increase from Janus Henderson Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. Janus Henderson Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.49%.

Janus Henderson Group Company Profile

Janus Henderson Group plc is an asset management holding entity. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides services to institutional, retail clients, and high net worth clients. It manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm also manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

