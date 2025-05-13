MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. Sells 1,971 Shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lowered its position in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 76,767 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,971 shares during the quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd.’s holdings in ASML were worth $53,206,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ASML. Kennebec Savings Bank increased its position in shares of ASML by 227.3% in the 4th quarter. Kennebec Savings Bank now owns 36 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC grew its stake in ASML by 740.0% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC now owns 42 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ASML during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Albion Financial Group UT grew its position in shares of ASML by 133.3% in the 4th quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 56 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Finally, Roxbury Financial LLC bought a new position in ASML in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 26.07% of the company’s stock.

Get ASML alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ASML has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of ASML from $1,100.00 to $965.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on ASML from $1,148.00 to $1,100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. DZ Bank upgraded ASML from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on ASML from $860.00 to $840.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $906.00.

ASML Stock Up 6.2%

Shares of ASML stock opened at $750.20 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $679.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $701.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. ASML Holding has a 1 year low of $578.51 and a 1 year high of $1,110.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $295.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.07, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.75.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 16th. The semiconductor company reported $6.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.12 by $0.19. ASML had a return on equity of 47.73% and a net margin of 26.78%. The business had revenue of $8.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.90 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that ASML Holding will post 25.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ASML Profile

(Free Report)

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems for chipmakers. It offers advanced semiconductor equipment systems, including lithography, metrology, and inspection systems. The company also provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASML? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ASML Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASML and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.