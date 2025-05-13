Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 4,480 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $187,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GM Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. GM Advisory Group LLC now owns 26,471 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,107,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth $205,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 70.3% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 12,265 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $513,000 after purchasing an additional 5,063 shares in the last quarter. Discovery Capital Management LLC CT acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth $312,000. Finally, Carret Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC now owns 21,068 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $881,000 after purchasing an additional 857 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.39% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Trading Up 2.2%

EEM stock opened at $45.88 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.13 and a beta of 0.63. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $38.19 and a 12 month high of $47.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $43.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.29.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.