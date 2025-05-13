Measured Risk Portfolios Inc. Invests $1.77 Million in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Measured Risk Portfolios Inc. bought a new position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 12,226 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,771,000. Chevron comprises approximately 1.8% of Measured Risk Portfolios Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CVX. Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new stake in Chevron in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. IMG Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Chevron in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Chevron in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Fairway Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Chevron by 75.9% in the fourth quarter. Fairway Wealth LLC now owns 204 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Navigoe LLC bought a new stake in Chevron in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. 72.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $175.00 price objective on shares of Chevron in a report on Monday, February 3rd. DZ Bank downgraded Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $130.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Barclays downgraded Chevron from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $171.00 to $152.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. BNP Paribas downgraded Chevron to a “cautious” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Finally, TD Cowen decreased their target price on Chevron from $155.00 to $150.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Chevron has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $161.25.

Chevron Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CVX opened at $141.50 on Tuesday. Chevron Co. has a 12 month low of $132.04 and a 12 month high of $168.96. The stock has a market cap of $249.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.56, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $147.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $152.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.03. Chevron had a return on equity of 11.44% and a net margin of 8.71%. The firm had revenue of $47.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.93 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 10.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Monday, May 19th will be issued a dividend of $1.71 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 19th. This represents a $6.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.83%. Chevron’s payout ratio is 78.17%.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

