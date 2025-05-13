Atlanta Braves (NASDAQ:BATRK) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.28 EPS

Atlanta Braves (NASDAQ:BATRKGet Free Report) released its earnings results on Monday. The financial services provider reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.94) by $0.28, Zacks reports. The business had revenue of $47.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.87 million.

Atlanta Braves Stock Performance

Atlanta Braves stock traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $41.21. 45,859 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 279,289. The firm has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a PE ratio of -56.45 and a beta of 0.56. Atlanta Braves has a twelve month low of $35.46 and a twelve month high of $44.43. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.22.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Atlanta Braves to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th.

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder John C. Malone bought 2,760 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $41.99 per share, with a total value of $115,892.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 214,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,990,814.82. This represents a 1.31% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders purchased 122,632 shares of company stock valued at $5,072,723 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 11.43% of the company’s stock.

Atlanta Braves Company Profile

Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc owns and operates the Atlanta Braves Major league baseball club. It also operates mixed-use development project, including retail, office, hotel, and entertainment projects. The company was incorporated in 2022 and is based in Englewood, Colorado.

