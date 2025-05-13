Lazard Asset Management LLC Has $35.31 Million Stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Lazard Asset Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 23.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 243,770 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 73,494 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $35,305,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. IMG Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Chevron in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Chevron in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Fairway Wealth LLC raised its position in Chevron by 75.9% in the 4th quarter. Fairway Wealth LLC now owns 204 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Navigoe LLC bought a new position in Chevron in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Chevron in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CVX. Barclays cut shares of Chevron from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $171.00 to $152.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. DZ Bank lowered shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $130.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Chevron from $173.00 to $164.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 5th. TD Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Chevron from $155.00 to $150.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 5th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Chevron from $164.00 to $160.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $161.25.

Shares of CVX stock opened at $141.50 on Tuesday. Chevron Co. has a 12-month low of $132.04 and a 12-month high of $168.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $249.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $147.72 and a 200-day moving average of $152.01.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $47.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.05 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 8.71% and a return on equity of 11.44%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.93 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 10.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Monday, May 19th will be paid a $1.71 dividend. This represents a $6.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.83%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 19th. Chevron’s payout ratio is presently 78.17%.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

