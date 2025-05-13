Maven Securities LTD Buys New Position in Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM)

Maven Securities LTD bought a new stake in Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 35,000 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,771,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Summit Materials by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,373,001 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $626,074,000 after acquiring an additional 56,602 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in Summit Materials by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,096,383 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $156,682,000 after buying an additional 324,902 shares during the last quarter. TIG Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Summit Materials during the fourth quarter worth $105,181,000. FIL Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Summit Materials in the fourth quarter worth $95,128,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Summit Materials by 293.5% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,863,463 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $94,291,000 after acquiring an additional 1,389,955 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Summit Materials stock opened at $52.54 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $9.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.07 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Summit Materials, Inc. has a twelve month low of $34.64 and a twelve month high of $54.07. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $52.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.55.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Summit Materials in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.67.

Summit Materials, Inc is a vertically integrated construction materials company, which engages in manufacturing construction materials and related downstream products. It operates through the following segments: West, East, and Cement. The West segment includes operations in Texas, Utah, Arizona, Colorado, Idaho, Wyoming, Oklahoma, Arkansas and British Columbia, Canada.

