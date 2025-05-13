KeyCorp Estimates Federal Signal’s Q2 Earnings (NYSE:FSS)

Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS – Free Report) – Analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q2 2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Federal Signal in a research note issued on Sunday, May 11th. KeyCorp analyst S. Barger anticipates that the conglomerate will earn $1.05 per share for the quarter. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Federal Signal’s current full-year earnings is $3.34 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Federal Signal’s Q3 2025 earnings at $1.05 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.98 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.88 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $1.18 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $1.17 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $1.08 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $4.31 EPS.

Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The conglomerate reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $463.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $462.63 million. Federal Signal had a return on equity of 18.46% and a net margin of 11.57%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.64 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on FSS. StockNews.com downgraded Federal Signal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 1st. Raymond James decreased their target price on Federal Signal from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price objective on Federal Signal from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.00.

Federal Signal Stock Up 4.6%

Federal Signal stock opened at $93.65 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.14, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $88.09. Federal Signal has a 12 month low of $66.47 and a 12 month high of $102.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Federal Signal Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 16th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. Federal Signal’s payout ratio is currently 16.37%.

Federal Signal announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, April 22nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $150.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the conglomerate to repurchase up to 3.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at Federal Signal

In related news, CEO Jennifer L. Sherman acquired 1,250 shares of Federal Signal stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $82.32 per share, for a total transaction of $102,900.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 559,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,031,944.56. This represents a 0.22% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Federal Signal

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CoreCap Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Federal Signal by 19.9% in the 4th quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 875 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. lifted its holdings in Federal Signal by 20.1% in the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 889 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in Federal Signal by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 17,746 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,640,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. Albion Financial Group UT raised its position in Federal Signal by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 12,126 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,120,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its position in Federal Signal by 16.9% in the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,119 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.73% of the company’s stock.

About Federal Signal

Federal Signal Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of products and integrated solutions for municipal, governmental, industrial, and commercial customers. It operates through the Environmental Solutions Group and Safety and Security Systems Group segments. The Environment Solutions Group segment is involved in the manufacture and supply of street sweeper vehicles, sewer cleaners, vacuum loader trucks, hydro-excavation trucks, and water blasting equipment.

