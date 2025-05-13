Eldorado Gold Co. (NYSE:EGO) Shares Purchased by Mudita Advisors LLP

Mudita Advisors LLP boosted its stake in Eldorado Gold Co. (NYSE:EGO – Free Report) (TSE:ELD) by 197.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 335,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 222,800 shares during the period. Eldorado Gold accounts for 2.8% of Mudita Advisors LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Mudita Advisors LLP owned approximately 0.16% of Eldorado Gold worth $4,987,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Eldorado Gold by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 12,100,980 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $179,942,000 after purchasing an additional 309,599 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Eldorado Gold by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,881,402 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $117,228,000 after purchasing an additional 136,594 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eldorado Gold by 17.5% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 7,090,185 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $105,431,000 after purchasing an additional 1,058,137 shares during the period. Carrhae Capital LLP raised its holdings in shares of Eldorado Gold by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. Carrhae Capital LLP now owns 6,040,730 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $89,826,000 after purchasing an additional 738,233 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Eldorado Gold by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,971,617 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $73,927,000 after purchasing an additional 74,389 shares during the period. 69.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on EGO shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Eldorado Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 10th. National Bankshares reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Eldorado Gold in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Eldorado Gold from $16.50 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of Eldorado Gold from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 5th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised shares of Eldorado Gold to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Eldorado Gold presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.70.

Shares of EGO opened at $17.88 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $17.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.67 billion, a PE ratio of 12.77 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a quick ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Eldorado Gold Co. has a 52-week low of $13.29 and a 52-week high of $20.65.

Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO – Get Free Report) (TSE:ELD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $341.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $319.83 million. Eldorado Gold had a net margin of 21.86% and a return on equity of 8.74%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Eldorado Gold Co. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eldorado Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mining, exploration, development, and sale of mineral products primarily in Turkey, Canada, Greece, and Romania. The company primarily produces gold, as well as silver, lead, and zinc. It holds a 100% interest in the Kisladag and Efemçukuru mines located in Turkey; Lamaque complex located in Canada; and Olympias, Stratoni, Skouries, Perama Hill, and Sapes gold mines located in Greece, as well as the 80.5% interest in Certej development projects located in Romania.

