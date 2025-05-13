Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU) Shares Acquired by Meros Investment Management LP

Meros Investment Management LP increased its stake in shares of Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU – Free Report) by 1,701.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 180,133 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 170,133 shares during the quarter. Cohu comprises approximately 2.2% of Meros Investment Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Meros Investment Management LP’s holdings in Cohu were worth $4,810,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Cohu by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,842 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its stake in Cohu by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 26,309 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $702,000 after acquiring an additional 837 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its stake in Cohu by 75.7% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,627 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 1,132 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Cohu by 1,225.7% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,392 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sterling Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Cohu by 826.9% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 1,483 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,323 shares in the last quarter. 94.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cohu Stock Up 7.7%

Shares of NASDAQ COHU opened at $17.62 on Tuesday. Cohu, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.57 and a 12-month high of $36.60. The company has a market capitalization of $819.38 million, a PE ratio of -11.75 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 6.38 and a quick ratio of 4.69. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $15.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.57.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Cohu ( NASDAQ:COHU Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The semiconductor company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $96.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $96.61 million. Cohu had a negative net margin of 17.38% and a negative return on equity of 3.18%. The company’s revenue was down 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.01 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Cohu, Inc. will post -0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

COHU has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Cohu from $35.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of Cohu from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 14th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Cohu in a report on Friday, May 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Cohu from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, TD Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Cohu from $27.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.43.

About Cohu

Cohu, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides semiconductor test equipment and services in China, the United States, Taiwan, Malaysia, the Philippines, and internationally. The company supplies semiconductor test and inspection handlers, micro-electromechanical system (MEMS) test modules, test contactors, thermal sub-systems, and semiconductor automated test equipment for semiconductor manufacturers and test subcontractors.

