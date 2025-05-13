Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) Position Boosted by NDVR Inc.

NDVR Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Free Report) by 6.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,611 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. NDVR Inc.’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $309,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of CAH. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 8.2% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 707,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,183,000 after purchasing an additional 53,851 shares during the last quarter. Czech National Bank raised its stake in Cardinal Health by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 52,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,206,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH acquired a new stake in Cardinal Health during the fourth quarter worth about $209,000. Brookstone Capital Management raised its stake in Cardinal Health by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 9,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,079,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares during the period. Finally, Wedmont Private Capital raised its stake in Cardinal Health by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 3,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

Cardinal Health Price Performance

NYSE CAH opened at $148.50 on Tuesday. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 12 month low of $93.17 and a 12 month high of $154.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.44 billion, a PE ratio of 27.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.66. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $135.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $126.77.

Cardinal Health Increases Dividend

Cardinal Health ( NYSE:CAH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.20. Cardinal Health had a net margin of 0.59% and a negative return on equity of 59.57%. The business had revenue of $54.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.08 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 7.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.5107 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 1st. This is a positive change from Cardinal Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.83%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CAH shares. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Cardinal Health from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Cardinal Health in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Cardinal Health from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 11th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cardinal Health from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Cardinal Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Cardinal Health currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $146.43.

About Cardinal Health

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as a healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

