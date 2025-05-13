9,040 Shares in Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL) Bought by Measured Risk Portfolios Inc.

Measured Risk Portfolios Inc. bought a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 9,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $903,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IMG Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF by 50,000.0% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 501 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its stake in Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF by 31.3% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 705 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. increased its stake in Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF by 24.5% during the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 934 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new stake in Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $97,000.

Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF Trading Down 0.0%

GBIL stock opened at $99.93 on Tuesday. Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF has a 1 year low of $99.68 and a 1 year high of $100.30. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $100.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $100.02.

About Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF

The Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF (GBIL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index comprised of US Treasury securities with less than one year remaining in maturity. GBIL was launched on Sep 6, 2016 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.

