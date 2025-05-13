5,000 Shares in Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. (NYSE:BBW) Purchased by Algert Global LLC

Algert Global LLC bought a new stake in shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. (NYSE:BBW – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 5,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Build-A-Bear Workshop by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 45,714 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,105,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period. USA Financial Formulas acquired a new position in Build-A-Bear Workshop during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Build-A-Bear Workshop by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,242 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $518,000 after purchasing an additional 736 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in Build-A-Bear Workshop by 26.0% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,793 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 783 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in Build-A-Bear Workshop during the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. 79.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BBW stock opened at $41.41 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $546.86 million, a PE ratio of 11.01 and a beta of 0.54. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $36.70 and a 200-day moving average of $39.21. Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. has a one year low of $23.63 and a one year high of $48.23.

Build-A-Bear Workshop ( NYSE:BBW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 13th. The specialty retailer reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $150.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.53 million. Build-A-Bear Workshop had a return on equity of 38.35% and a net margin of 10.58%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 27th were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 27th. This is a boost from Build-A-Bear Workshop’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. Build-A-Bear Workshop’s dividend payout ratio is 23.10%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on BBW. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop in a research report on Friday, March 14th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 21st.

Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc operates as a multi-channel retailer of plush animals and related products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Direct-to-Consumer, Commercial, and International Franchising. Its merchandise comprises various styles of plush products to be stuffed, pre-stuffed plush products, and sounds and scents that can be added to the stuffed animals, as well as range of clothing, shoes and accessories, and other toy and novelty items, including family sleepwear.

