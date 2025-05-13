Ameriprise Financial Inc. Reduces Position in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:EDV)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:EDV – Free Report) by 41.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 531,361 shares of the company’s stock after selling 371,048 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF were worth $36,005,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EDV. Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Marshall & Sterling Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Eastern Bank purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF during the 4th quarter worth $61,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF stock opened at $65.21 on Tuesday. Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF has a 1-year low of $63.57 and a 1-year high of $83.97. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.64.

Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Bloomberg Barclays U.S. Treasury STRIPS 20-30 Year Equal Par Bond Index.

