Algert Global LLC Invests $226,000 in SecureWorks Corp. (NASDAQ:SCWX)

Algert Global LLC purchased a new position in SecureWorks Corp. (NASDAQ:SCWX – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 26,770 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SCWX. Y.D. More Investments Ltd grew its holdings in SecureWorks by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 20,465 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $173,000 after buying an additional 1,501 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SecureWorks by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 165,469 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,401,000 after purchasing an additional 5,039 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Solution LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SecureWorks during the fourth quarter worth $85,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of SecureWorks by 30.4% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 72,663 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $615,000 after purchasing an additional 16,920 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new stake in shares of SecureWorks during the fourth quarter worth $169,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.38% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on SecureWorks in a report on Sunday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

SecureWorks Price Performance

NASDAQ:SCWX opened at $8.51 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $8.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.47. SecureWorks Corp. has a 12 month low of $5.65 and a 12 month high of $9.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $755.94 million, a PE ratio of -8.60 and a beta of 0.94.

SecureWorks Profile

SecureWorks Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides technology-driven information security solutions for protecting its customers in the United States and internationally. The company's solutions include software-as-a-service solutions; managed security services; and professional services, including incident response and penetration testing services.

