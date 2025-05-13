Ameriprise Financial Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF (NASDAQ:BOTZ)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF (NASDAQ:BOTZ – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,062,943 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,912 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned approximately 1.28% of Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF worth $33,960,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BOTZ. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust purchased a new position in shares of Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF by 98.5% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares during the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF by 1,467.6% during the fourth quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 2,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 2,583 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $126,000.

Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF Stock Up 4.3%

Shares of NASDAQ BOTZ opened at $30.61 on Tuesday. Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF has a twelve month low of $23.82 and a twelve month high of $34.86. The firm has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.76 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a 50 day moving average of $28.58 and a 200 day moving average of $31.46.

Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF Company Profile

The Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF (BOTZ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund provides market- cap selected and weighted exposure to companies involved in the development and production of robots or artificial intelligence. BOTZ was launched on Sep 12, 2016 and is managed by Global X.

