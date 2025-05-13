Baird Financial Group Inc. Sells 4,202 Shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NUV)

Baird Financial Group Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NUV – Free Report) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 223,713 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 4,202 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund were worth $1,922,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 283,822 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $2,438,000 after purchasing an additional 15,529 shares in the last quarter. South Plains Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 20.6% during the fourth quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 18,698 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 3,192 shares in the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 69.4% during the fourth quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 1,954,981 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $16,793,000 after purchasing an additional 800,998 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MGO One Seven LLC boosted its stake in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 23.7% in the fourth quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 32,045 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 6,139 shares in the last quarter. 22.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NUV opened at $8.69 on Tuesday. Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.35 and a twelve month high of $9.15. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.74.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 15th will be paid a $0.0325 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 15th. This represents a $0.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.49%.

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund also invests some portion of its portfolio in derivative instruments.

