MJP Associates Inc. ADV Raises Holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

MJP Associates Inc. ADV boosted its position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 265.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,279 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,282 shares during the period. MJP Associates Inc. ADV’s holdings in Comcast were worth $686,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Promus Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Comcast in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Comcast by 269.9% during the 4th quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 688 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the period. Roxbury Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Comcast during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Wingate Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Comcast during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Marshall & Sterling Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Stock Up 0.1%

CMCSA stock opened at $34.25 on Monday. Comcast Co. has a 1-year low of $31.44 and a 1-year high of $45.31. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $35.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $127.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.97.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The cable giant reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $29.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.82 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 19.98% and a net margin of 13.09%. The firm’s revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.04 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on CMCSA shares. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Comcast from $55.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Comcast from $44.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 25th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $50.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of Comcast in a report on Monday, April 28th. Finally, UBS Group set a $44.50 target price on shares of Comcast in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Comcast has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.10.

About Comcast

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

