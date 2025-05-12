Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) Shares Sold by London Co. of Virginia

London Co. of Virginia cut its stake in Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR – Free Report) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 247,663 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 3,244 shares during the period. London Co. of Virginia owned 0.70% of Landstar System worth $42,563,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Landstar System by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,764,603 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $646,985,000 after buying an additional 521,695 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Landstar System by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,621,511 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $278,673,000 after purchasing an additional 11,146 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Landstar System by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 817,938 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $140,602,000 after purchasing an additional 4,392 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Landstar System by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 672,779 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $115,624,000 after purchasing an additional 90,672 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Landstar System by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 617,835 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $106,184,000 after purchasing an additional 9,190 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Landstar System alerts:

Landstar System Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ LSTR opened at $135.56 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 1.96. The firm has a market cap of $4.74 billion, a PE ratio of 24.56 and a beta of 0.92. Landstar System, Inc. has a one year low of $128.99 and a one year high of $196.86. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $142.68 and a 200 day moving average of $163.24.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently weighed in on LSTR. TD Cowen cut their price target on shares of Landstar System from $161.00 to $145.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Landstar System from $162.00 to $147.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Landstar System from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Landstar System in a report on Monday, April 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Landstar System from $177.00 to $147.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $155.67.

View Our Latest Report on Landstar System

Landstar System Profile

(Free Report)

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Transportation Logistics and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics and less-than-truckload services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Landstar System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Landstar System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.