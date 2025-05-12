Laird Norton Wetherby Trust Company LLC Takes Position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX)

Laird Norton Wetherby Trust Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 16,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $809,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 655.4% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 559 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. increased its holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 395.7% in the 4th quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. now owns 694 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $47,000.

Shares of NASDAQ BNDX opened at $49.18 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $48.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.32. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $48.19 and a 1 year high of $50.70.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 1st were paid a $0.1044 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 1st.

The Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an investment-grade, non-USD denominated bond index, hedged against currency fluctuations for US investors. BNDX was launched on Jun 4, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

