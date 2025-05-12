Crestline Management LP Sells 1,765 Shares of Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS)

Crestline Management LP trimmed its position in Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS – Free Report) by 26.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,817 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,765 shares during the quarter. Crestline Management LP’s holdings in Exact Sciences were worth $271,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of EXAS. Asset Planning Inc bought a new stake in shares of Exact Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. AlphaQuest LLC raised its holdings in shares of Exact Sciences by 22,825.0% in the 4th quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 917 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 913 shares during the period. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Exact Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $66,000. Ostrum Asset Management grew its stake in Exact Sciences by 28.4% in the 4th quarter. Ostrum Asset Management now owns 2,382 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 527 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kieckhefer Group LLC acquired a new position in Exact Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $188,000. 88.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on EXAS shares. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Exact Sciences in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Exact Sciences from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Exact Sciences in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Exact Sciences from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on shares of Exact Sciences in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.90.

Shares of NASDAQ:EXAS opened at $51.72 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $9.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.29 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.93. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.59. Exact Sciences Co. has a one year low of $39.97 and a one year high of $72.83.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The medical research company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.16. The business had revenue of $706.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $688.58 million. Exact Sciences had a negative net margin of 37.29% and a negative return on equity of 5.29%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.60) EPS. Research analysts predict that Exact Sciences Co. will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect DNA and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX Breast Recurrence Score Test; Oncotype DX Breast DCIS Score Test; Oncotype DX Colon Recurrence Score Test; OncoExTra Test for tumor profiling for patients with advanced, metastatic, refractory, relapsed, or recurrent cancer; and Covid-19 testing services.

