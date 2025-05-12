Crestline Management LP Buys Shares of 596 Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Crestline Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 37.7% during the 4th quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 106 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Chemistry Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Chemistry Wealth Management LLC now owns 660 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 904 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 740 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 622 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. 81.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Charter Communications from $385.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 28th. Barclays increased their target price on Charter Communications from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $450.00 target price on shares of Charter Communications in a report on Friday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Charter Communications from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 28th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their target price on Charter Communications from $385.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $399.35.

Charter Communications Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CHTR opened at $401.50 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.73. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $361.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $363.38. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 1-year low of $266.06 and a 1-year high of $415.27. The stock has a market cap of $56.36 billion, a PE ratio of 11.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.11.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 25th. The company reported $8.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $8.70 by ($0.28). Charter Communications had a net margin of 9.23% and a return on equity of 29.01%. The business had revenue of $13.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $7.55 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 38.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Charter Communications Profile

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based internet, video, and mobile and voice services; a suite of broadband connectivity services, including fixed internet, WiFi, and mobile; Advanced WiFi services; Spectrum Security Shield; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers and managed WiFi services to enhance their fixed wireless internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services.

