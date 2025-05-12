Crestline Management LP Has $245,000 Stock Position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL)

Crestline Management LP trimmed its position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL – Free Report) by 7.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,636 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 363 shares during the period. Crestline Management LP’s holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store were worth $245,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in the fourth quarter worth about $580,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,302 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $333,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Parvin Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store during the fourth quarter worth about $403,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 246,227 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $13,016,000 after buying an additional 15,897 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,624 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $985,000 after buying an additional 2,142 shares during the last quarter. 96.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Loop Capital reduced their target price on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 7th. StockNews.com upgraded Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, March 2nd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 7th. Truist Financial upgraded Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $51.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, March 10th. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a report on Monday, March 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.13.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, major shareholder Gmt Capital Corp purchased 53,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $44.60 per share, with a total value of $2,363,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,833,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $126,383,020. This trade represents a 1.91% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have purchased 385,307 shares of company stock valued at $15,679,910 in the last 90 days. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Stock Down 1.3%

NASDAQ:CBRL opened at $46.67 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.36 and a beta of 1.36. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.86 and a twelve month high of $65.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $41.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 11th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 11th. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.11%.

About Cracker Barrel Old Country Store

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc develops and operates the Cracker Barrel Old Country Store concept in the United States. Its Cracker Barrel stores consist of restaurants with a gift shop. The company's restaurants serve breakfast, lunch, and dinner daily, as well as dine-in, pick-up, and delivery services.

Featured Articles

