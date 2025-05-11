TXNM Energy (NYSE:TXNM) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

TXNM Energy (NYSE:TXNM – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.01), Zacks reports. The company had revenue of $482.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $451.01 million. TXNM Energy had a net margin of 9.26% and a return on equity of 9.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. TXNM Energy updated its FY 2025 guidance to 2.740-2.840 EPS.

TXNM Energy Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:TXNM opened at $52.89 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $52.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.60. The stock has a market cap of $4.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.55, a PEG ratio of 6.12 and a beta of 0.11. TXNM Energy has a 52-week low of $39.60 and a 52-week high of $55.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80.

Get TXNM Energy alerts:

TXNM Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 25th will be issued a $0.4075 dividend. This represents a $1.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 25th. TXNM Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.05%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of TXNM Energy from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. Barclays raised their price objective on TXNM Energy from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. Evercore ISI raised TXNM Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $51.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Mizuho upgraded TXNM Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.57.

Read Our Latest Report on TXNM Energy

TXNM Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

TXNM Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electricity and electric services in the United States. It operates through Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM) and Texas-New Mexico Power Company (TNMP) segments. The PNM segment engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for TXNM Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TXNM Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.