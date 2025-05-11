TXNM Energy (NYSE:TXNM) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

TXNM Energy (NYSE:TXNM – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.01), Zacks reports. The company had revenue of $482.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $451.01 million. TXNM Energy had a net margin of 9.26% and a return on equity of 9.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. TXNM Energy updated its FY 2025 guidance to 2.740-2.840 EPS.
TXNM Energy Trading Up 0.4 %
Shares of NYSE:TXNM opened at $52.89 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $52.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.60. The stock has a market cap of $4.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.55, a PEG ratio of 6.12 and a beta of 0.11. TXNM Energy has a 52-week low of $39.60 and a 52-week high of $55.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80.
TXNM Energy Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 25th will be issued a $0.4075 dividend. This represents a $1.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 25th. TXNM Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.05%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Read Our Latest Report on TXNM Energy
TXNM Energy Company Profile
TXNM Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electricity and electric services in the United States. It operates through Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM) and Texas-New Mexico Power Company (TNMP) segments. The PNM segment engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than TXNM Energy
- Why Are These Companies Considered Blue Chips?
- Constellation Powers Up With Reinforced AI Data Center Strategy
- Earnings Per Share Calculator: How to Calculate EPS
- Top Analyst-Rated Healthcare Stocks to Watch Now
- Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Highs
- GlobalFoundries Stock Hits Bottom: Is a Rebound Coming?
Receive News & Ratings for TXNM Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TXNM Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.