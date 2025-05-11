SRH Total Return Fund, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.17 (NYSE:STEW)

SRH Total Return Fund, Inc. (NYSE:STEW – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, May 9th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 24th will be given a dividend of 0.165 per share on Thursday, July 31st. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 24th.

SRH Total Return Fund has raised its dividend by an average of 10.5% annually over the last three years.

SRH Total Return Fund Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSE:STEW opened at $17.34 on Friday. SRH Total Return Fund has a one year low of $14.20 and a one year high of $17.59. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.46.

About SRH Total Return Fund

SRH Total Return Fund, Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Paralel Advisors LLC. Rocky Mountain Advisers, LLC serves as the Fund's sub-adviser. The fund invests in equity and fixed-income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified industries.

