CaixaBank (OTCMKTS:CAIXY) Sets New 1-Year High – Should You Buy?

CaixaBank, S.A. (OTCMKTS:CAIXY – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $2.75 and last traded at $2.71, with a volume of 117231 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $2.65.

CAIXY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of CaixaBank from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of CaixaBank to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered CaixaBank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 6th.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.52 and its 200 day moving average is $2.17.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.0631 per share. This is a positive change from CaixaBank’s previous dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 22nd.

CaixaBank, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and financial services in Spain and internationally. The company operates through Banking and Insurance, Equity Investments, and BPI segments. It also provides solutions related to security, protection, internationalization, and financing; traditional financial advice, independent advice, and broker services; asset management; liquidity management; capital markets, cash management, project finance, asset finance, and M&A services; and various financial services and solutions to public and private sector institutions, as well as distributes non-life and life risk insurance policies; and private banking services.

