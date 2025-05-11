Protalix BioTherapeutics (NYSE:PLX) Announces Earnings Results

Protalix BioTherapeutics (NYSE:PLX – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, RTT News reports. Protalix BioTherapeutics had a negative net margin of 21.03% and a negative return on equity of 30.89%.

Protalix BioTherapeutics Stock Down 40.5 %

Shares of NYSE PLX opened at $1.72 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.15. Protalix BioTherapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.82 and a fifty-two week high of $3.10. The firm has a market cap of $136.77 million, a PE ratio of -13.23 and a beta of -0.05.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on PLX shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Protalix BioTherapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 20th. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on Protalix BioTherapeutics from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd.

About Protalix BioTherapeutics

Protalix BioTherapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development, production, and commercialization of recombinant therapeutic proteins based on its proprietary ProCellEx plant cell-based protein expression system in the United States, Australia, Canada, Israel, Brazil, Russia, Turkey, and internationally.

